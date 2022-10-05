AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For AUS vs WI 1st T20, At Carrara Oval, Queensland

<strong>AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs West Indies</strong> <p></p> <p></p>AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For AUS vs WI 1st T20I, At Carrara Oval, Queensland. <p></p> <p></p><strong>My Dream11 Australia &amp; West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction AUS vs WI 2022:</strong> Best players list of AUS vs WI, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Australia &amp; West Indies will take place at 1:10 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 1:40 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Carrara Oval, Queensland <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI My Dream11 Team</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeepers:</strong> Nicholas Pooran <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters:</strong> David Warner, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounders</strong>: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers:</strong> Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Alzarri Joseph <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain:</strong> Glenn Maxwell <p></p> <p></p><strong>Vice-captain</strong>: Cameron Green <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI 1st T20I Predicted XIs</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Predicted XI Australia</strong>: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith/Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood <p></p> <p></p><strong>Predicted XI West Indies</strong>: Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C &amp; WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell/Obed McCoy <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI Squads:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia Squad:</strong> David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green <p></p> <p></p><strong>West Indies Squad:</strong> Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks