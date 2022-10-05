AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For AUS vs WI 1st T20, At Carrara Oval, Queensland

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For AUS vs WI 1st T20I, At Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Best players list of AUS vs WI

TOSS: The match toss between Australia & West Indies will take place at 1:10 PM IST

Start Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

AUS vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Warner, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain: Cameron Green

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Predicted XIs

Predicted XI Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith/Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Predicted XI West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell/Obed McCoy

AUS vs WI Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks