Australia A Women vs India A Women Dream11 Team Prediction India A Women Tour of Australia: Captain And Vi

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia A Women vs India A Women Prediction India A Women Tour of Australia Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st T20I Match AU-A-W vs IN-A-W: After registering a series sweep in the ODI series, Australia A Women is all set to encounter India A Women in the T20I series. The 1st T20I will be played on December 19 (Thursday) at 9:00 AM at Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast. India A Women have retained the same squad for the T20I series while Australia A Women have made slight changes in their squad.

TOSS The toss between Australia A Women vs India A Women will take place at 8.30 AM IST on December 19.

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper A Jones

Batswomen V Krishnamurthy (vice-captain), P Punia, B Patterson, E Burns, Shafali Verma

All-Rounders T McGrath (captain), A Sutherland

Bowlers A Reddy, T Kanwer, M Strano

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia A Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Redmayne, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Belinda Vakarewa.

India A Women: Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil, Manali Dakshini, TP Kanwar

SQUADS

India A Women: Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Shafali-Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Daylan Hemalatha, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Tanusree Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshni, Tanuja Kanwer.

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Mcgrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Abbabel Sutherland.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AU-A-W Dream11 Team/ IN-A-W Dream11 Team/ Australia A Women Dream11 Team/ India A Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.