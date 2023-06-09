Pat Cummins' Australia Accused Of Ball-Tempering During WTC Final vs India At Kennington Oval

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has accused Australia for ball tampering during the World Test Championship final vs India at Kennington Oval.

London: Australia find themselves in a comfortable position in the World Test Championship final after reducing India to 151-5 in response to their first-inning total of 469 on Day 2. There were a lot of expectations from a star-studded India top order but veterans Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and in-form Shubman Gill failed to make an impact. Pujara and Gill will be disappointed with the way they got out. Both players were cleaned bowled while shouldering arms.

Australia Accused Of Ball-Tempering In WTC Final vs India Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a shocking comment on India's dismissals and accused Australia of ball-tampering. While Basit did not present any evidence for the same, he came up with a theory of his own.

"No batter talked about what's happening with the ball. The biggest example is two batters got out while leaving the ball. I know that usually there is no evidence, but I'll give you one today. During the 73rd or 74th over, the shiny part of the ball was outside and Smith was batting as the ball came in.

In England, when the shiny part is on the outside, the ball comes back in. It's not called reverse swing. Reverse swing is when the shine is inside and the ball also comes back in. If you look at the ball by Mitchell Starc that got Kohli, the shiny part was outside. The ball went in with the shine. The batters were trying to hit it on the off side, but the ball went on the on side," Basit told in his Youtube channel.