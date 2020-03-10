Justin Langer, the Australia head coach, says his team is looking for someone to nail down the role of a designated finisher in their ODI setup. In the past one year, Australia have tried as many as nine different batsmen at the No. 6 position with neither of them able to put down a solid claim.

Citing the examples of yesteryear stars like Michael Bevan and Michael Hussey and from the current crop including veteran MS Dhoni and England’s Jos Buttler, Langer says the entire cricketing world is looking for a finisher of their ilk.

“We’ve been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who are masters at it,” Langer said. MS Dhoni is a master of it, Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England. What I’ve learned is everyone in the world is looking for it.”

On their recent tour of South Africa where they were blanked 0-3 in the three-match ODI series, Australia tried allrounder Mitchell Marsh at No. 6 in the second and third match and he managed a combined total of 68 from the two innings.

In the recent past, the five-time ODI World Champions have experimented with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis but the results haven’t been impressive meaning the role is still open.

“So it’s a role that’s there for someone to grab hold of,” said Langer. “No one at this stage has absolutely secured it, have they? But there are good opportunities there for someone to do that.”

Australia will next host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series starting March 13 in Sydney.