Out of favour Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was forced to miss his county match against Leicestershire in England after testing positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old, who has been captaining Middlesex this season, couldn't play their Championship Group Two game on Sunday after being forced into isolation following a positive test result. <p></p> <p></p>"Irishman Tim Murtagh stepped up to fill in for Handscomb as skipper as Middlesex ended day one of the clash with Leicestershire at 3-280," A report in 'The West Australian' said. <p></p> <p></p>Handscomb is going through a poor run of form as he failed to cross the 50-run mark in 13 innings for Middlesex. He has fallen out of the radar of the national selectors and last played a Test against India in Sydney in January, 2019. <p></p> <p></p>His last T20I was also against India at Bengaluru in February, 2019. His last international match was an ODI against England at Birmingham in July, 2019.