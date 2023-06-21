Advertisement

Australia, England Docked Two WTC Points For Slow Over Rate During First Ashes Test

Australia and England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rates during the first Test in Birmingham.

Updated: June 21, 2023 12:53 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Australia and England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rates during the first Test in Birmingham.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams' points total.

Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charges.

