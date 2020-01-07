Justin Langer, the Australia head coach, will not be travelling with the ODI side to India taking a short break from a busy international schedule. In his absence, assistant coach Andrew McDonald will take the charge of the national squad, the first time he would do so in his coaching career. <p></p> <p></p>"I said to him this morning, 'we're not reinventing the wheel'. He's got a really good opportunity," Langer was quoted as saying by <em>The Sydney Morning Herald</em>. "I'm so confident in our coaching staff now with the cricket side of things. A lot of the time now I think about the cricket 30 per cent of the time, the rest of the time all the other stuff that goes with it: the bigger picture, the cultural stuff." <p></p> <p></p>Australia will be in India for a short tour comprising three ODIs starting January 14. Langer said he has full faith in McDonald. "He's an excellent coach, we've got other excellent coaches to back him up. I said to him I won't ring him, I'll let him go. He said 'I might ring you', that's the difference. He'll do a really good job," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Australia recently completed a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. After their whit-ball fixtures against India, South Africa and New Zealand, Australia will fly down to Bangladesh for two-match Test series in June-July. <p></p> <p></p>Langer said he's going to maintain 'continuity' in the Test squad meaning the struggling opener Joe Burns will be given a long rope to prove himself. "In the spirit of that continuity it'd be hard to break up that squad. We might add an all-rounder and another spinner because we're going to get spinning conditions. I'm having a few weeks off so I'll worry about selection for Bangladesh [later]," he said.