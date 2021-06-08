Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been added to the preliminary 23-member list of Australia players for the tour of West Indies after being ignored initially, a statement from Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Tuesday. Australia’s selectors on Tuesday added Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar and Nathan Ellis besides Green to take the list of players to 29.

The list will be pruned when CA names the final squad for the trip where Aussies will play white-ball games.

“We are delighted to recall Ben, Dan, Cameron and Ashton and welcome Wes and Nathan onto the preliminary list of players for the scheduled Qantas Australian men’s tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh,” said national selector Trevor Hohns.

“Cameron made his ODI debut last summer against India and the NSP (national selection panel) believes he has tremendous potential in the white- and red-ball formats, while Ashton has performed well across his 17 ODI and T20I matches for Australia dating back to 2017,” added Hohns.

McDermott and Christian are currently playing for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire respectively and will return to Australia from the UK this week to complete the mandatory two-week quarantine period before the final squad’s scheduled departure for the Caribbean in late June. Australia play five T20 Internationals (in St Lucia) and three ODIs (Barbados) from July 9 to July 24.