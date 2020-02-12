Australia‘s out-of-favour Test opener Matt Renshaw has announced that he will take an indefinite break from cricket to freshen up after being dropped from Queensland’s Sheffield Shield team for the upcoming clash against Tasmania in Brisbane.

Renshaw has not been in Australia’s Test scheme of things since the tour of the UAE in October 2018. Following a concussion he suffered on the tour, he was not selected for the two Tests against Pakistan despite being passed fit. Australia have used six different Test openers in that period including Burns, Khawaja, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, and Cameron Bancroft.

The 23-year-old Renshaw, 23, was left out from Queensland’s 12-man squad after scoring just 182 runs at 20.22 with a highest score of just 36 in 10 Sheffield Shield innings prior to the BBL. He had come out of the BBL as Brisbane Heat’s second-highest run-scorer, which included three half-centuries, but made just 26 off 117 balls in Queensland’s 2nd XI clash with Western Australia in Perth last week.

Bennett King, Queensland Cricket’s general manager of performance, pathways and coaching, said, “As part of our usual review process of player performance, our coaching and support staff spent time with Matthew this week and they all came to the conclusion that he would benefit from some time away from cricket.

“We’re confident Matthew will benefit from a break from the game to freshen up, and look forward to working with him once he is ready to resume playing.”