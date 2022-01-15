Melbourne: Australia on Saturday released Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser from their men’s Test squad to join their respective teams in the Big Bash League BBL (BBL).

The quartet will take a charter flight from Hobart to Melbourne on Sunday to link up with their respective squads. However, Jhye Richardson and Marcus Harris will remain with the Test team in Hobart until the end of the fifth Test as concussion/Covid-19 stand-bys.

“Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser have been released from the Australian men’s Test squad to return to their respective @BBL clubs. Marcus Harris and Jhye Richardson will remain in Hobart for the fifth Vodafone Ashes Test,” Cricket Australia (CA) said in a tweet.

Swepson and Neser are now set to be available for Brisbane Heat’s clash against Melbourne Stars on Sunday night at the MCG.

They will provide a boost for Heat who are languishing second last on the table with three games to go. They would need to win all three with ‘Bash Boost’ points in each game and have other results go their way to play the finals.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers look set to lock away the top spot, and the return of Marsh and Inglis will only make them stronger favourites for the title.

Marsh was the Player of the Match in three of five BBL matches he played, with scores 100 not out, 86, 42 not out to go with four wickets, before being called up to the Test squad.