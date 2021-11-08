<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Cricket Australia announced on Monday that Australia will be touring Pakistan in 2022 for 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 1 T20, starting from 3rd March in Karachi. This will be the first time since 1998, the 5-time ODI World Champions will be touring to the sub-continent nation. The long wait will finally come to an end. <p></p> <p></p>Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia said that board is excited about the prospect of playing against Pakistan in Pakistan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team." <p></p> <p></p>Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO &#x1f1e6;&#x1f1fa; <a href="https://t.co/afmx9LUzEl">pic.twitter.com/afmx9LUzEl</a></p> <p></p> Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketAus/status/1457623608855957505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The three Tests will be part of the Test World Championships 2021-2023 cycle and the ODI series will be considered for the Cricket World Cup Super League standings. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Ramiz Raja is elated by the fact that they'll be getting the opportunity to host Australia in their own backyard and reckons the series will be a 'special treat' to the fans. <p></p> <p></p>''It pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight. Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans," the chairman said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier this year both New Zealand and England cancelled their respective tours to Pakistan citing security reasons. This would be a huge boost to Pakistan cricket after the pull-out. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan face Australia in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 11.