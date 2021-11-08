New Delhi: Cricket Australia announced on Monday that Australia will be touring Pakistan in 2022 for 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 1 T20, starting from 3rd March in Karachi. This will be the first time since 1998, the 5-time ODI World Champions will be touring to the sub-continent nation. The long wait will finally come to an end.

Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia said that board is excited about the prospect of playing against Pakistan in Pakistan.

“Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team.” Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/afmx9LUzEl Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 8, 2021

The three Tests will be part of the Test World Championships 2021-2023 cycle and the ODI series will be considered for the Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Ramiz Raja is elated by the fact that they’ll be getting the opportunity to host Australia in their own backyard and reckons the series will be a ‘special treat’ to the fans.

”It pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight. Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans,” the chairman said in a statement.

Earlier this year both New Zealand and England cancelled their respective tours to Pakistan citing security reasons. This would be a huge boost to Pakistan cricket after the pull-out.

Pakistan face Australia in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 11.