England vs Australia 1st ODI, Highlights: Smith, Warner Fifties Help AUS Beat ENG By 6 Wickets

Highlights, ENG vs AUS 1st ODI, Adelaide And Updates: David Warner and Travis Head have scored half-centuries which has put England on the mat. The likes of Chris Jordan, Luke Wood and David Willey have looked helpless against the Australian assault.

A terrific recovery by England, they finish on 287/9. They were down and out but Dawid Malan scored a brilliant century to bring England back in the game. Pat Cummins was brilliant with the ball for Australia.

Dawid Malan scored a brilliant century off 107 balls to help England recover from a disastrous start. England lost Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler cheaply but Malan kept going and scored a brilliant hundred.

Jos Buttler’s wicket put England in a troublesome situation but a brilliant half-century by Dawid Malan has kept England in the game. Liam Dawson is at the crease with Malan and the pair will be keen to take England to a 250+score.

Australia got off to a great start as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc rattled England top order. Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt and Sam Billings were dismissed early. However, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler have stabilised the innings with a steady partnership.

Australia are bossing the game after 15 overs. They have removed the cream of English batting, with wickets of Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt and Sam Billings. England need something special from Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler.

England have removed Jason Roy, James Vince and Phil Slat early. Dawid Malan and Sam Billings are at the crease. Pat Cummins has been the most successful bowler with 2 wickets while Mitchell Starc as taken one wicket.

After a magnificent season of the T20 World Cup, focus shifts to the ODI where Australia will host England for a three-match ODI series. Pat Cummins’ Australia will start the series as favourites. The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head makes them a powerhouse team. Also, with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Jos Hazlewood at their disposal, the hosts have a brilliant bowling lineup.

England too are a good side with players like Buttler, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Sam Curran among others so it should be a cracking game to watch for the fans.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood