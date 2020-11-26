<h2>AUS vs IND 1st ODI, Australia vs India ODI Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11</h2> <p></p>A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn't have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Kohli's men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked. For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli's men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate. <p></p> <p></p>Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn't the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested. For the next two years, 50-over cricket is the least important format, so will it be a "win-at-all-costs" approach by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri or a more easygoing mindset keeping the Test series in mind. For starters, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami could both start but the team management may have to rest one of the two alternately, keeping in mind their importance in the more traditional format. <p></p><h2>AUS vs IND WEATHER FORECAST</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4226617" align="alignleft" width="645"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4226617" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Sydney-Weather-Report-for-Australia-vs-India-1st-ODI_Screenshot.jpg" alt="Sydney Weather Report for Australia vs India 1st ODI" width="645" height="475" /> Sydney Weather Report for Australia vs India 1st ODI[/caption] <p></p><h2>AUS vs IND 2020 1st ODI Live Streaming Details</h2> <p></p><strong>TV Broadcast:</strong> Sony Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Online Live Streaming:</strong> Disney+ Hotstar VIP <p></p><h2>AUS vs IND Pitch Report</h2> <p></p>The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to be a decent one in the first match of Australian summer. With the average score on this ground being more than 250, the pacers will get assistance with the new ball as always, and the spinners are also likely to play their part and will try keep the batsmen on their toes. <p></p> <p></p>The Powerplay overs will be crucial to both sides' chances, with wickets in hand being key. With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. <p></p><h2>AUS vs IND Fantasy Tips</h2> <p></p>KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and Mohd Shami. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain:</strong> Aaron Finch, <strong>Vice-Captain:</strong> Shikhar Dhawan. <p></p><h2>AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Australia:</strong> Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p><h2>AUS vs IND SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Australia:</strong> Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper). <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain &amp; wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.