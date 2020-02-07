Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs India Women, Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 AU-W vs IN-W in Melbourne: The Australia T20I Tri-nation series can be considered as the training ground for the Women’s T20 World Cup starting next month. India, who made it to the semi-finals in the last edition will be up against the finalists Australia and England in this Tri-Series. A total of seven matches will be played in this series including the final. The first three games were played in Canberra’s Manuka Oval. The remaining four will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

TOSS The toss between Australia Women and India Women will take place at 6:10 AM IST on February 7.

Time: 6:40 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

AU-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Ellyse Perry (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Taniya Bhatia, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Tayla Vlaeminck

AU-W vs IN-W SQUADS

India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (captain), Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt, Meg Lanning, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns

