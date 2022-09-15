Sydney: Australian women’s cricket team vice-captain Rachael Haynes has announced her retirement from international cricket. Haynes, one of the best players from the country scored 2585 ODI runs in 77 ODIs at an average of over 39, including two centuries. She also appeared in 84 T20Is, scoring 850 runs and six Tests, amassing 383 runs.

“Playing at this level isn’t possible without the support of many people. From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I’m so grateful to those who helped me along the way,” she said in a statement.

“In particular, I want to thank my parents Ian and Jenni, and partner Leah for their unwavering support.

“To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I’ve played as long as I have. You’ve inspired me to be better every day. I’ve learnt something from all of you, on and off the field. You’ve challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun.

Haynes played a crucial role in Australia’s World Cup win in April this year after scoring a brilliant 68 and stitching a partnership of 160 runs with Alyssa Healy against England, helping the side win by 71 runs. Haynes won two 50-over World Cups and four T20 World Cups in a stellar career.

“One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop,” she said.”I’m extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team’s success.

“To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career.”

Haynes, however, will continue to play Women’s Big Bash League for Sydney Thunders this year.

“On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia I’d like to congratulate Rachael on an amazing career and also recognise the outstanding contribution she has made off the field,” CEO Nick Hockley said.

“Rachael’s calm and assured leadership has played a key role in Australia becoming one of the most successful sporting teams in history. “She will go down as a great of the game.”