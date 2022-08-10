Sydney: Australia women’s team captain Meg Lanning has taken an indefinite break from cricket and has also informed Cricket Australia about the same, with no definite timeline for return. Lanning, who took Australia women to a gold medal win in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, took the decision due to personal reasons. Lanning will also skip the Hundred tournament where she was set to represent Trent Rockets.

Speaking at her sudden decision to take a break from cricket, Lanning said that she needs to spend some time focusing on herself. She also thanked CA and her teammates for their support. “After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself. “I’m grateful for the support of CA and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time.”

“We’re proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time. “She’s been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team, and has been a brilliant role model for young kids. “The welfare of our players is always our number one priority, and we’ll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs,” CA Head of Performance, Women’s Cricket, Shawn Flegler said.

Lanning is a veteran in Australian women’s cricket and has played 6 Tests and 100 ODIs, scoring 345 and 4463 runs respectively, with 15 hundreds and 19 fifties in ODIs. From 124 T20Is, she has scored 3211 runs with 2 hundreds and 15 fifties.