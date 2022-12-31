Australian Cricketer Faces Flak Megan Schutt For Liking Tweet Calling Indian Players ‘Horrible Person’

New Delhi: Australian women’s cricket team pacer Meghan Schutt is facing flak of Indian fans after she likes controversial tweet in which a fan called Indian players as horrible person.

India women defeated England in the third ODI to complete the 3-0 series sweep. Even with England nine wickets down, Charlie Dean almost took the hosts on the brink of victory. But, Deepti Sharma ran her out at the non-striker’s end as she was backing up, to seal India’s win. The 20-year-old was heartbroken as she walked away in tears after shaking hands with the Indian players.

Recently a fan tweeted a picture of incident and captioned it ‘Tell me you’re a horrible person without telling me’. In response Megan Schutt liked the controversial tweet leaving the fans in shock.

Megan Schutt has become a mainstay of Australia’s seam attack with her big inswingers and more recently developed leg cutter her trademark deliveries.

In 2019 she became the first female bowler to take two international hat-tricks when her feat against West Indies in an ODI followed the same in a T20I against India the previous year.

At the 2020 T20 World Cup, Schutt was again the leading wicket-taker including with 13 including four in the final against India. In early 2021 she became the second-fastest female to 100 ODI wickets.