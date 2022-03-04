<strong>Brisbane:</strong> Former Australia cricketing great, Rod Marsh passes away at the age of 74, one week after suffering a heart attack during a fundraising event in Queensland. <p></p> <p></p>The Sport Australia Hall of Fame on Friday confirmed Marsh, who played 96 test matches for Australia from 1970 to 1984, had died in an Adelaide hospital. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Marsh. <p></p> <p></p>A brilliant wicketkeeper and hard-hitting batter, Rod's contribution to Australian cricket was outstanding and he will be truly missed. <p></p> <p></p>Our thoughts are with his wife Ros, children Paul, Dan and Jamie and his many friends. <a href="https://t.co/DXR0rEyZjx">pic.twitter.com/DXR0rEyZjx</a></p> <p></p> Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketAus/status/1499547981871484929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Marsh held a test record of 355 dismissals by a wicketkeeper, including 95 off the bowling of Lillee. He also played 92 one-day internationals for Australia before retiring from top-flight cricket in February 1984. <p></p> <p></p>A left-handed batter, he was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in test cricket, and finished his career with three. <p></p> <p></p>He later led the national cricket academies in Australia and in England and was the inaugural head of the International Cricket Council's world coaching academy in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>In 2014, he was appointed as Australia's chairman of selectors and held the position for two years. <p></p> <p></p>He was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985. <p></p> <p></p>The hall of fame's chairman, John Bertrand, said Marsh was tactical, spoke without fear, and spotted the talents of young cricketers. <p></p> <p></p>"Wickets were caught by Marsh and the term caught Marsh, bowled Lillee' became folklore," Bertrand said. "He created history. Respected by all those he played with and against." <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>