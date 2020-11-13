Hailing Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world, Australian head coach Justin Langer reacted to the Indian skipper’s move to skip three Tests on Friday while speaking to reporters via video conference. Langer expressed his ‘respect’ for Kohli for putting his family ahead of the game.

“Virat Kohli is probably the best player I’ve ever seen in my life for so many reasons, not only batting but his energy and passion for the game, the way he fields,” said Langer.

“I cannot believe he displays the energy he does in everything he does and I’ve got so much respect for him. I’ve also got respect for him in the sense that he’s made this decision (to return for the birth),” he added.

Kohli will lead the side in three ODIs which will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals and the first Test — a day-night match — before departing. Langer admitted that Kohli’s absence will have an impact on the performance of the side as he is a big player. Yet, Langer said that the hosts cannot get complacent as the entire side is ”very good”.

“Of course it will have an impact (his absence), but we also know that India beat us last time (in 2018-19). They’re a very, very good team, we cannot get complacent for a second with or without Virat,” Langer added.

Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma – are expecting their first child in January, and he is set to return home after the opening Test in Adelaide ends on December 21.

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led Indian side has already reached Australia after the Indian Premier League in UAE.