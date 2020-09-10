Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Hoping For ‘Enough Red-ball Cricket’ Before First India Test

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is hoping to get enough game time in red-ball cricket before the first Test against India later this year and has expressed a desire to see the series opener being played in "lucky" Brisbane. <p></p> <p></p>India are scheduled to tour Australia for a four-match Test series later this year. <p></p> <p></p>Considering the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said even a practice game against Australia A squad would work well with him. <p></p> <p></p>"The summer is becoming a bit clearer as the days go by and I'm sure we'll get enough red-ball cricket before that first Test, whether it's Australia versus Australia A or something like that," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm quite happy with just one long-form game, I feel like that's enough for me to get up and running. That's what I've done last five or six years, one Shield game and straight into the Test matches." <p></p> <p></p>Hazlewood admitted his teammates would ideally like to start the Test series in Brisbane, where Australia have not lost since 1988. <p></p> <p></p>"Things are out of our control a bit at the moment. Obviously, we'd love to start in Brizzy with our great record there," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"We play well there and sort of get on a role, but this year will be a lot different. We love playing in Adelaide whether it's red ball or pink and it's always a great wicket." <p></p> <p></p>The series India won two years ago started in Adelaide, where the visitors won, and Brisbane was not among the venues. <p></p> <p></p>Hazlewood is among many Australian players, including fellow paceman Pat Cummins, who will head from the ongoing tour of England to the IPL, where he has a contract with Chennai Super Kings, before returning home in early or mid-November. <p></p> <p></p>The pacer, who played his first T20I in four years on Tuesday, said he has adjusted to the game's shortest format. <p></p> <p></p>"I feel comfortable in the format, have been working on a few things and they seem to be going well." he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Hopefully I get a few games for Chennai this year and every time I get out there in T20 just keep taking the opportunity." <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)