After a sensational run against New Zealand in the just-concluded Test series, ‘man-of-the-moment’ Marnus Labuschagne has immediately shifted his focus on his next international assignment. Topping the batting charts versus Trans-Tasmanian neighbours with 549 runs at a stunning average of 91.52, Labuschagne is keen to test his skills in the upcoming ODI series against India, who he feels are the toughest proposition at home.

The 25-year-old feels the limited-overs series against India will present a whole new challenge for him as he is yet to make his Australia debut in the coloured clothing. Australia will play three ODIs in six days, starting January 14 in India and Labuschagne is expected to slot somewhere into the middle order as the team undergoes a tweak in personnel following last year’s World Cup campaign.

“If I get an opportunity that’d be great,” said Labuschagne was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

“I played some one-day cricket for Queensland earlier this (summer) and I really enjoyed that. I really enjoy the shorter formats.”

How would you rate the Australian side’s summer? Here’s what coach Justin Langer is giving them out of 10: @alintaenergy | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/uAP6SqnZzk cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2020

“It’s about taking one step at a time luckily I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith to continue to learn from those guys is great.

“Whenever you play India it’s a tough series because they’re a very tough opposition. They’ve got great batters and bowlers, so it’s going to be a challenge. But as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there’s nothing tougher than India in India,” he further added.

Labuschagne, who scored four hundreds in five Tests he played down comparisons with the world’s best Test batsmen Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

Asked about comparisons being made between him and modern-day greats, he said: “For people to speak like that is amazing, but there’s a lot more work to be done before anything like that can be talked about. Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith – those guys have been doing it for five, six, seven years. To have one good summer doesn’t make you a great player. So for me it’s about trying to be consistent and trying to get Australia to win games.”

“It’s exciting, obviously, the summer I’ve had, and it’s been really fun to enjoy it with Steve (Smith). He’s been a great help and the whole team. We’re gelling so well together, and to win a summer five-nil, to not lose a game on home soil, it’s just amazing.”

“It’s probably good preparation coming from (playing on the SCG) going to India that’s probably the closest we have in Australia to spinning conditions,” he concluded.