Australian spinner Sophie Molineux gifted her ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 medal to a specially-abled fan on Sunday after the hosts crushed India by 85 runs in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the video, the Aussie spinner can be seen putting her World Cup medal around the girl fan’s neck and then sitting down to pose with her. The fangirl is ecstatic and it is clearly visible on her face. It is certain, the fan would treasure the memento for the rest of her life.

Here is the video of the moment:

What an amazing gesture by Sophie Molineux ❤️ Australia, winners on and off the field 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XBLGLiR2bi T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

The Australian cricketers were also spotted thanking the crowd who had filled up the stadium as MCG witnessed their highest attendance at a women’s sporting event. 86,000 fans were present at the venue.

Molineux had a decent day in the office as she got rid of the dangerous Smriti Mandhana with her very first ball. She finished with figures of 4-0-21-1.

Opting to bat first, Australia were propelled by swashbuckling half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to register 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their record fifth title.

Chasing a stiff target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn’t handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs. For Australia, Megan Schutt with four wickets for 18 runs was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: Australia 184/4 (Beth Mooney 78*, Alyssa Healy 75; Deepti Sharma 2/38) beat India 99- all out (Deepti Sharma 33; Megan Shcutt 4/18, Jess Jonassen 3/20) by 85 runs