AZ U-23 vs SUN Dream11 Team, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Top Picks, Full Squad Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23 vs Spanga United CC July 6 3:30 PM IST

AZ U-23 vs SUN Dream11 Tips: Another T10 tournament in the European Cricket Series. This time, we have a wider pool of teams – 10 in total divided into two groups of five. Top four teams – two from each group – qualify for the knockouts. The 10 teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23 vs Spanga United CC Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Samiullah Rahmani (captain), Arif Hossain (vice-captain), Rashid Khan, Rashedul Islam, Sohail Zahid, Rizvi Hoque, Kawser Ahmed, Zabi Zahid, Lemar Momand, Akash Islam, Sayem Chowdhury

Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23 vs Spanga United CC Full Squad List

AZ U-23: Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain, Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi

SUN: Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Saddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa

