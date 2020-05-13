While announcing the central contracts on Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board has retained Azhar Ali as the Test skipper, despite having mixed fortunes in his brief stint as captain. On the other hand, Pakistan’s premier batsman Babar Azam has been appointed the new captain of the ODI and T20I squads.

Babar was expected to take over from Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was dropped from the side following poor performances with the bat.

“I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions. This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles,” chief selector and Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said as per a PCB media release.

“I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is high uncertainty over Pakistan’s tour of Ireland followed by the England tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill as most sporting events have been canceled or postponed.

However, a decision on the England tour will be made by mid-June amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan has said.

The officials of both the PCB and England and Wales Cricket Board will be having an online meeting on Friday.