Babar Azam Gives Epic Reaction To Imam ul Haq's Cryptic 'Allah is Watching' Tweet

Imam ul Haq posted a cryptic tweet after being dropped from the Pakistan team for the 4th and 5th ODI against New Zealand.

Karachi: Pakistan batter Imam ul Haq posted a cryptic tweet after being dropped from the Pakistan team for the fourth and fifth ODI against New Zealand. Imam took to Twitter and left the fans guessing with an unexpected tweet just hours before the start of the final ODI.

"Life is an unexpected journey so never expect anything from anyone". Be patient, Allah is watching!" Imam wrote. The fans on social media decoded the message and related it to his omission from the Pakistan team.

When Babar Azam was quizzed about Imam's tweet, the Pakistan skipper dodged the question saying he hasn't read what Imam has tweeted.

"I haven't seen my mobile to know what he has or hasn't tweeted. Let's see what he has tweeted," Babar said after Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the fifth ODI.

Team Is United, We Are Like Family: Babar Azam On Imam Ul Haq Saga Babar went on to add that the team is united and if there is any issue in the team, the players try to keep it to themselves, confirming that Imam's tweet has nothing to do with his omission from the team.

"Our team's unity is quite good and will remain like that. If something happens in the family, we try keep it to ourselves and not let it get out. The boys don't even act like that. There is trust in the team like a family," he added.

Speculations are doing rounds that Imam was dropped from the Pakistan team for his comments in the press conrerence where he spoke against experimenting with the lineup.