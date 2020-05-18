Pakistan batting legend Younis Khan reckons that it’s too early to draw comparisons between compatriot Babar Azam and India batting star Virat Kohli considering the difference in experiences.

Kohli made his international debut in 2008 while Babar entered seven years later.

“Virat Kohli is far more experienced than Babar,” Younis was quoted as saying by PTI. “He has at least five years more experience of top cricket and he is at the peak of his career.”

Younis, whose 10,099 runs in Test is the most by any in Pakistan cricket’s history, says Kohli has had far more experience and exposure to different situations in which the current India captain has proven himself.

“Kohli has far more exposure than Babar and he has been in every kind of situation and proven himself. No one gets 70 international centuries like that and this are proof of his class and abilities. He has scored runs in every situation and all opposition,” the former Pakistan captain said.

The 31-year-old Kohli has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs, 82 T20Is and scored nearly 22,000 runs across formats. He has 70 international centuries and 104 half-centuries.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Babar has an experience of 26 Tests, 74 ODIs and 38 T20Is from which he has 6680 runs. He has 16 centuries and 41 fifties.

However, Younis says Babar has the same quality as Kohli exhibited during his early days in international cricket and is improving every passing day.

“Babar has been in top cricket for just around five years. He has got a very impressive batting average across all three formats and he is getting better by the day. You see him batting and you can see he has got the same qualities that Kohli had at the start of his career,” he said.