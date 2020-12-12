Babar Azam Has to Become a Leader Like Virat Kohli: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif reckoned Babar Azam has to become a leader like India skipper Virat Kohli. Latif said that he feels in any sport if one is made the captain, he has to become a leader and that is what he expects from the stylish Pakistan batsman.

“I think Babar has to become a leader like Virat rather than just being a captain of the team. Virat has developed into a leader and in cricket and sports, when you are made the captain, you have to become a leader and by that, I mean you have to be respected on and off the field,” Latif said on his YouTube channel.

Latif also said that looking at Kohli’s body language, he feels he (Kohli) has his say in all the things and that is what Babar needs to do. The former cricketer also suggested that Babar should take out of the box decisions and stand up for his players.

“You have to stand up for your players and you have to take the hard and out of box decisions. You look at Virat today and he is a complete leader and his own stature as a batsman has also helped a lot. But you can see in the attitude of the Indian team and their selection, Virat has his say in everything.” he added.

I think Babar because of his exceptional batting talents has the makings of a good leader. He may seem meek and an introvert but he is mentally very strong and has game awareness and you can see this in his batting.” Rashid Latif concluded.