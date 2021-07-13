Pakistan captain Babar Azam After has roared back to form with a potential match-winning hundred against England in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. Babar scored a career-best 158 off 139 balls to propel Pakistan to an imposing 331/9 at Edgbaston. After twin failures in the ongoing series, Babar scored his 14th century (81 innings) in ODI cricket. He became the fastest batsman to notch up 14 ODI centuries in terms of innings.

Courtesy of this knock, the 26-year-old has surpassed a number of modern-day greats – Hashim Amla, David Warner and India captain Virat Kohli to achieve the unique record. Before Babar, Amla was the quickest to score 14 ODI tons, the Protea had taken 84 innings to reach the landmark, while Warner took 98 innings to achieve the same. Kohli, with whom Babar has often been compared, has taken 103 innings to score 14 centuries in the 50-over format.

This was also Babar’s highest One Day International score. This knock of Babar also saw him registering the highest score for a Pakistan batsman in an ODI against England. Babar is also currently the number one ranked batsman in ICC’s ODI Player Rankings.

Babar was disappointed with the bat in the first two ODIs against England, but he went on to change the script in the third and final ODI.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam brings up his 14th century in ODI cricket #ENGvPAK | https://t.co/wt6TEMLTGd pic.twitter.com/lUWoEdjbnc ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2021

Sent into bat first, Pakistan lost the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (6) in just the fifth over. However, Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan rallied the ship for Pakistan.

Imam and Rizwan played knocks of 56 and 74 respectively. In the end, Pakistan posted a score of 331/9 in the allotted fifty overs. For England, Brydon Carse scalped five wickets while Saqib Mahmood returned with three wickets.

The hosts already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.