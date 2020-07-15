Arguably the best Pakistani batsman of the current era, Babar Azam gave his fans a glimpse of his golden heart on Wednesday. During a live interactive session with an eight-year-old fan, Babar passed batting tips to the young fan, who seemed in utter awe and highly impressed by his gesture. <p></p> <p></p>Samiya - an aspiring cricketer who had earlier caught the attention of Kumar Sangakkara - when a video of her playing cricket indoors went viral. Babar - who is along with his team currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine period ahead of the series - took time off to interact with the budding talent - who has become an internet sensation. <p></p> <p></p>The interaction with the two was shared by the Twitter handle of Pakistan and is already garnering applause and attention. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f4fd;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/babarazam258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@babarazam258</a> e-meets eight-year-old fan <p></p> <p></p>More: <a href="https://t.co/Uiqf9P1oJo">https://t.co/Uiqf9P1oJo</a> <a href="https://t.co/cliRl6fvhm">pic.twitter.com/cliRl6fvhm</a></p> <p></p> Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1283310802448064512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"I am Babar Azam's biggest fan and I want to be like him. Like a superhero, he looks after our country and takes our team out of troubles. One day, I will also do for our women's team what he does for the men's," Samiya said. <p></p> <p></p>"Babar bhai gave me some invaluable batting tips which I will practice whenever I can get back to nets," she added. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a great delight to meet Samiya. She is a superstar. I was in awe when I first saw her batting video. The way she was timing the ball was remarkable. She has all the potential to be a great batter and I look forward to catching up with her when the Covid-19 situation improves," said Babar. <p></p> <p></p>"Being involved in sports from a young age helps in understanding life and disciplining yourself. At this stage, I want to ask all of my young fans to make sure they do some form of physical training while concentrating on their studies," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, England and Pakistan will play 3 Tests and an equal number of T20Is, with the first match taking place in on August 05. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;