'Babar Azam Scoring Century In India...': Ex-Pak Star Urges Pakistan To Stick For Original ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule

A former Pakistan star urges Pakistan to stick to the original schedule for the 2023 World Cup.

Updated: June 29, 2023 5:06 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The ICC has recently released the 2023 World Cup schedule. The tournament will start on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Finals, where England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will face Australia in the first match of the tournament in Chennai on October 6, whereas Pakistan will lock horns with the winner of the first qualifier in Hyderabad on October 6.

The iconic India vs Pakistan match will be held on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Earlier, PCB approached the ICC and BCCI with a request to change the venues for a couple of World Cup 2023 matches. Specifically related to games scheduled to be held in Chennai and Bengaluru, where Pakistan is set to face Afghanistan and Australia, respectively. But the appeal was reportedly rejected.
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali urged the PCB to stick to the original schedule and also pointed out certain advantages that Pakistan will benefit from if they don't meddle too much.

"I am hearing on news channels and YouTube that Pakistan may not be willing to play their matches in Ahmedabad and one more venue. Why not? ICC's schedule for the World Cup is a huge advantage for Pakistan. If 1,25,000 come to attend the match in Ahmedabad, the pressure is on India, and not Pakistan. If India was to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan, then pressure would have been on Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan In 2023 World Cup

Basit further highlights the huge advantage of playing against India and urges PCB to open their eyes to.

"Now the second part the advantage which Pakistan has. Normally, each team will be playing two warm-up matches, but in Pakistan's case, they will technically be playing 4 two practice games and one each against the two qualifying teams before they face India in Ahmedabad. If Pakistan go into the India tie on the back of a formidable show against the four teams previously, it will be a huge boost for them and the players," he added.

"Imagine Babar Azam scoring a century or Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picking a five-wicket haul. Just imagine what it will do to their confidence against India. So it is my heartfelt request. Please play your matches as per the schedule."

