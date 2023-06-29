New Delhi: The ICC has recently released the 2023 World Cup schedule. The tournament will start on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Finals, where England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will face Australia in the first match of the tournament in Chennai on October 6, whereas Pakistan will lock horns with the winner of the first qualifier in Hyderabad on October 6.

The iconic India vs Pakistan match will be held on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Earlier, PCB approached the ICC and BCCI with a request to change the venues for a couple of World Cup 2023 matches. Specifically related to games scheduled to be held in Chennai and Bengaluru, where Pakistan is set to face Afghanistan and Australia, respectively. But the appeal was reportedly rejected.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali urged the PCB to stick to the original schedule and also pointed out certain advantages that Pakistan will benefit from if they don't meddle too much.

"I am hearing on news channels and YouTube that Pakistan may not be willing to play their matches in Ahmedabad and one more venue. Why not? ICC's schedule for the World Cup is a huge advantage for Pakistan. If 1,25,000 come to attend the match in Ahmedabad, the pressure is on India, and not Pakistan. If India was to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan, then pressure would have been on Pakistan," he said.