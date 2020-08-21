Pakistan announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against hosts England and premier batsman Babar Azam has been named as the captain. Pakistan has also named uncapped players Haider Ali and Naseem Shah in the squad. Starting August 28, all three matches will be played at the Old Trafford stadium behind closed doors.

Veterans Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz have also been picked in the squad for the T20I series versus England.

“This is mostly the same team which has been featuring in the shortest format for us,” Pakistan Head Coach and Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq said.

“Besides retaining the core, we have inducted youngsters like Haider Ali, who has performed well in the HBL PSL, U19 and first-class cricket, and Naseem Shah as we had an opportunity to keep a bigger pool due to Covid-19 pandemic, which also increases our options. Our two experienced bowlers in Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have also returned to the side, along with Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed,” he added.

“Usually, the T20I team comes together for a brief period but due to the current situation most of the players have been here with us for more than a month and it has provided us a good opportunity to work on the development of the team and the young players,” Misbah added further.

Currently, the third and final Test against England is being played at Southampton, where England opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.