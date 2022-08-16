Karachi: One of the greatest luxuries that come with the status of being a celebrity is brand endorsements. Cricket is a high-earning job but players earn more with brand endorsement. This is the reason that almost every prominent cricketer is involved in advertisements. Companies are ready to burn their pockets to get the most popular cricketer on board.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is one of the most sought-after cricketers going around in world cricket. He has around 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 3.5 million followers on Twitter and it is not a surprise to see him endorsing popular brands. Azam endorses a number of brands like Oppo, Head & Shoulders, HBL, Huawei, Credit Book and Free Fire among others.

However, cricketers are not professional actors and thus are bound to make a few errors. A video from an ad shoot involving Babar Azam is going viral on social media where the Pakistan skipper is struggling to complete the ad. In the advertisement, Babar is donning a pink color Kurta with white Pyjama and waist coat.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan is currently in Netherlands for the three match ODI series. The first ODI between the teams will be played on August 16 with the matches to follow on August 18 and 21. Pakistan will then face India on August 28 in Dubai in their Asia Cup 2022 opener.

Babar Azam has led Pakistan from the front ever since he took up the captaincy. He is currently the number one ODI and T20I batter and only behind Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne in Test rankings. Recently, a journalist asked Babar if he is thinking about letting go of one format of the game to prolog his career to which Babar gave a befitting reply.

“It depends on your fitness. Abhi jis tarha hamari fitness hai, abhi aisa socha nahi hai ki hum do format mein aa jaye. Aapko kya lagta hai main budha ho gaya hu? ya hum budhe ho gaye hai? (The kind of fitness that we have, I don’t think we should limit ourselves to two formats. Do you think I have become old,? Babar had said.