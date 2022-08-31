Dubai: India will take on Hong Kong in their second game of the Asia cup 2022. A win for India will seal the spot in Super 4s for the team. Hong Kong is not much of a challenge but given the unpredictable nature of the game, team India cannot be complacent. There are a few good players in the Hong Kong team who can give India some tough times out there. One among them is Babar Hayat, who is rated very highly in T20 cricket.

Babar is a Pakistani and plays cricket for Hong Kong. Babar Hayat is the leading run-scorer in T20 Asia Cup. He has scored 194 runs in three innings at an average of 64, with one century and a half-century. Speaking about his T20I stats, he has scored 758 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 128.

Babar has played only one ODI game against India in 2018 Asia Cup. He scored 18 runs in the game before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, Babar is not the only player India need to be wary off. Nizakat Khan, the Hong Kong skipper is also a dangerous player. In the 2018 Asia Cup, Nizakat Khan scored 92 off 115 balls against India.

Ehsan Khan is also a key player in the Hong Kong team. When Hong Kong faced India in the 2018 Asia Cup, he took the wickets of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He has been in good form of late. He won Player of the Match in the Asia Cup Qualifier final against UAE after bagging four wickets.