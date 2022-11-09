Sydney: T20 World Cup 2022 has finally reached the semi-finals stage with India, New Zealand, England, and Pakistan making it to the top 4. However, the biggest concern of these sides has been the performance of their skippers with the bat. From Rohit Sharma to Jos Buttler and Kane Williamson to Babar Azam none of them have contributed much from the bat.

Former Pakistan Skipper Salman Butt has shared his opinion on the same on his YouTube channel and said “Agar aap Rohit ko dekhe… Wo bhi phase hue hai, Kane Williamson bhi. Halanki wo 30-40 kar rahe hai lekin unki strike rate acchi nahi hai. Bavuma hai, wo toh khud apni team ko marwa rahe hai. Game mein bhi aur batting mein bhi. Ek jagah usne aise fizool mein rakkhi hui hai. (If you look at Rohit, he is stuck as is Kane Williamson. But he has contributed with 30s and 40s albeit with a low strike rate. Take Temba Bavuma’s example, he has blocked a spot in the XI)”

He even compared the skippers of arch rivals India and Pakistan. He said Rohit is in a much better position because of his intent. He said “Babar Azam ki agar hum baat kare, toh uski basically form nahi hai. Rohit Sharma ka intent bohut zyada hai. Lekin unke lag nahi rahe hai, lagti hai toh haath mein chali jati hai gend nei toh nei lag rahi. Form k issues Rohit, Babar dono hai lekin Rohit Sharma ka intent bada clear hai. Wo attack karta hua out ho raha hai lekin Babar shell mein gaye hua hai. Toh in dono ka ye fadk hai. Rohit Sharma chahe out ho rahe hai lekin wo attack karte hue out ho rahe hai. Babar under pressure gaye hue hai. Wo slowly momentum gather karne ki koshish kar rahe hai lekin usne ho nahi raha. Jiske wajah se pressure badhta jaa raha hai. (If we talk about Babar Azam, then he is basically out of form. Rohit Sharma has shown a lot of intent but his shots haven’t come off. Both Rohit and Babar have form issues but Rohit’s intent is the difference between the two. Rohit is getting out trying to play shots but Babar Azam is in a shell. He is under pressure. He is trying to slowly gather momentum but he has not been able to)”

Rohit has only scored one fifty plus score in the tournament so far and Babar Azam has scored a total of 39 runs in the five matches he played during the super 12