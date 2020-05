Back Issue Could Push Pakistan Fast Bowler Hasan Ali to The Sidelines

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has developed a back issue and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is exploring the option of having him undergo surgery abroad.

Hasan has been battling fitness issues for since 2019 ODI World Cup that also saw him being dropped from Pakistan’s list of centrally contracted players. He returned to action at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year but has suffered a back injury since late April

“He has developed a back problem since late April and the PCB has sent his medical reports to medical experts in Australia and some other countries for advice,” a source was quoted as saying by the PTI.

“There are two options available for Hasan, either he undergoes a long-term therapy treatment or has surgery but everything will depend on the advice by the foreign experts,” the source added.

PCB has sent his medical reports to experts and are ready to send the 25-year-old to Australia or other country to undergo a surgery, if required.

Hasan has so far played 9 Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is and taken a combined 148 wickets in them,

After being snubbed for the national contract alongside senior pacers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, Hasan posted a cryptic tweet but later deleted it.

Hasan was the player of the tournament when Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy beating India in the final. Various injuries kept him away from the action last season before he attained full fitness in time for the PSL.