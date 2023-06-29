BAD News For India! Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Return For ODI World Cup 2023: Reports

A senior BCCI official gave a massive update on Iyer and KL Rahul's availability for the Asia Cup 2023.

New Delhi: India is all set for the West Indies tour starting June 28 before they fight for the Asia Cup 2023 Trophy. There have been a lot of speculations about Indian team selection for the Asia Cup, as many star performers availability for the game has not been confirmed yet.

Star Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss Asia Cup 2023 due to an injury is an impinged nerve caused by a bulged disc in the lower back area on the right side. He has been struggling with the injury since returning from the Bangladesh series in December 2022.

Apart from Iyer, KL Rahul also picked up an injury during the IPL and is likely to return for the Asia Cup 2023. Though there is no official statement from BCCI about their availability.

A senior BCCI official gave a major health update on their fitness. He told Inside sports that both the stars are on the road to recovery but Iyer's progress is slow.

"Rahul's recovery is going well. He should be fit in a month or so. Return from surgery is always tricky and he is a very important player for World Cup. Iyer's progress is slow but we are still hopeful that he will recover by World Cup. But at this moment, it's not a certainty with Iyer."

"Ideally, we would want him to play some matches going into World Cup. Asia Cup is the perfect platform. But if he is 100% fit, Ireland is where we can see his fitness. It all depends on how he recovers. With Iyer, we have to give him time" he added.