New Delhi: Lakshya Sen has been around in the Indian badminton circuit for a while now and has lived up to his full potential in the last two years. He played brilliantly in the final of the men’s singles badminton to clinch his first gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and the Indian shuttler won’t just stop here as he aims to achieve new heights in the upcoming competitions including the Paris Olympics.

In the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Lakshya Sen defeated Tze Yong of Malaysia 19-21 21-9 21-16 to win the medal. He lost the first game but made a strong back in the last two games to win the match. The match revealed the mental strength and potential of the boy from Almora to win matches in crunch situations. Lakshya Sen has displayed the same strength and potential in the last few years to win big matches.

In 2021, Lakshya Sen started reaching the business end of major tournaments consistently and challenged a lot of big names in the various tournaments. He finished third in the BWF World Tour Final and then continued his impressive run at the 2021 world championships to clinch a bronze medal. He became the fourth Indian man to win a medal in the world championship.

Lakshya Sen added an All England Open Badminton Championships medal to his cabinet in 2022. He defeated world bronze medallist Anders Antonsen and defending champion Lee Zii Jia to set up the title decider against world No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. However, he failed to win the final.

After a medal in the All England Open, he played an integral role in India’s maiden Thomas Cup triumph in May 2022 by beating Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ginting of Indonesia in the final.

Lakshya Sen’s achievements: