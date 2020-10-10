BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup Match

Dream11 Hints And Prediction

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAL vs KHP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the match no. 17 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 10. The National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are off to a good start in the T20 league as they have notched three and four victories in their respective five matches. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa come into this game on the back of a victory against Central Punjab whereas Balochistan lost to Northern in their previous game. Khyber are proving to be too hot to handle in the league, having put up 200+ scores on multiple occasions. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will start the game as favourites. If Balochistan are to win the game, they will need their in-form batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail, to fire. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, BAL vs KHP Dream11 Guru Tips, BAL vs KHP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BAL vs KHP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Bismillah Khan

Batsmen: Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ammad Butt

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Akif Javed

BAL vs KHP Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Akif Javed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

BAL vs KHP SQUADS

Balochistan (BAL): Haris Sohail (C), Bismillah Khan (VC/wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Junaid Khan (VC), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

