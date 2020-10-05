BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Between Balochistan vs Northern, Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Match 14 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 6, 8:00 PM IST Tuesday

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions 14th Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: The fourteenth match of the T20 competition will see Balochistan lock horns with Northern.

The tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for BAL vs NOR.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the fourteenth match between Balochistan and Northern will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

BAL vs NOR My Dream11 Team

S Khan (captain), B Khan (vice-captain), I Haq, Z Malik, H Ali, Amad Butt, H Sohail, M Nawaz, A Javed, M Khan, H Fauf

Balochistan vs Northern Full Squads

Balochistan: Haris Sohail, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah, Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt

Northern: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam

