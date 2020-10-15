BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Match

<h2>BAL vs NOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, Match 27 for National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: With the season approaching its business end, Balochistan will hope to get the better of table-toppers Northern in their ninth match of the National T20 Cup on Thursday. They are currently fifth in the points table and desperately need a win to keep their semifinals hopes alive. Northern suffered their second defeat of the season yesterday, losing to Sindh by 25 runs. <p></p> <p></p>The T20 tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab. <p></p> <p></p>The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played - which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8. <p></p> <p></p>Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others. <p></p> <p></p>Both the semifinals will be played on October 17. <p></p> <p></p>Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for BAL vs NOR. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS TIME: </strong>The toss for the 27th match of the tournament between Balochistan vs Northern will take place at 3:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match Starts At: </strong>3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium<strong> <p></p></strong> <p></p><h2>BAL vs NOR My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Shadab Khan (captain), Haris Sohail (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Bismillah Khan, Zeeshan Malik, Asif Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Umar Gul <p></p><h2>Balochistan vs Northern Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Northern:</strong> Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Balochistan:</strong> Akbar-ur-Rehman, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Amad Butt, Umar Gul, Akif Javed, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Imran Farhat, Taimur Khan, Awais Zia, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Usama Mir, Imran Butt <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAL Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Balochistan Dream11 Team/ Northern Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</h2>