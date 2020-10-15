BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Match

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, Match 27 for National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: With the season approaching its business end, Balochistan will hope to get the better of table-toppers Northern in their ninth match of the National T20 Cup on Thursday. They are currently fifth in the points table and desperately need a win to keep their semifinals hopes alive. Northern suffered their second defeat of the season yesterday, losing to Sindh by 25 runs.

The T20 tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for BAL vs NOR.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 27th match of the tournament between Balochistan vs Northern will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

BAL vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Shadab Khan (captain), Haris Sohail (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Bismillah Khan, Zeeshan Malik, Asif Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Umar Gul

Balochistan vs Northern Full Squads

Northern: Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan

Balochistan: Akbar-ur-Rehman, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Amad Butt, Umar Gul, Akif Javed, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Imran Farhat, Taimur Khan, Awais Zia, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Usama Mir, Imran Butt

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAL Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Balochistan Dream11 Team/ Northern Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more