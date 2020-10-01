BAL vs SIN Dream11 Predictions And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Contest Between Balochistan vs Sindh, Match 3 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 1, 3:30 PM IST Thursday

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Predictions 3rd Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: We are into the second day of the National T20 Cup. In the third match of the tournament, Balochistan will take on Sindh at 3:30 PM (IST).

On Day 1, Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by seven wickets while Nothern crushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 79 runs.

The domestic T20 competition in Pakistan got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for BAL vs SIN.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 3rd Match between Balochistan and Sindh will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

BAL vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Sharjeel Khan (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (vice-captain), Umar Gul, Awais Zia, Khurram Manzoor, Akif Javed, Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah

Balochistan vs Sindh Full Squads

Balochistan: Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umar Gul, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Imran Butt

Sindh: Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Saud Shakeel, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ghullam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Taha, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz

