BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Balochistan vs Sindh T20 Match No. 20 at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi 8 PM IST Sunday October 11

Balochistan vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAL vs SIN at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan will take on Sindh in the match no. 20 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 11. The National T20 Cup BAL vs SIN match will begin at 8 PM IST. In the points tally, Balochistan are currently in second place with four wins in six games, whereas Sindh are in fourth place, with just two wins in five matches. Balochistan are coming into this match on the back of a six-wicket victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their previous game, whereas Sindh lost their match from a winning position against Southern Punjab. The bowlers failed to find the right line and length, and that cost them the game. Both teams will look to win the game on Sunday and take significant strides ahead in their paths to qualification for the next stage. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – BAL vs SIN Probable XIs, BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Player List, BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Balochistan and Sindh will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – October 11.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C)

Batsmen: Haris Sohail (vc), Abdul Bangalzai, Ahsan Ali, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Kashif Bhatti, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Umar Gul, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan

BAL vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Akif Javed.

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

BAL vs SIN SQUADS

Balochistan (BAL): Haris Sohail (C), Bismillah Khan (VC/wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Sindh (SIN): Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

