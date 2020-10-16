BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Balochistan vs Southern Punjab T20 Match No. 30 at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi 8 PM IST Friday October 16

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAL vs SOP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 30 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 16. The National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Balochistan lost their last game against Northern as they couldn’t chase down the total of 199 runs. They are placed at the fifth position in the points table with eight points in their bag. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, won their previous game against Sindh as they bowled them out for just 121 after putting 191 runs on the board. They are placed at the last position in the points table with six points in their bag. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – BAL vs SOP Probable XIs, BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Player List, BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Balochistan and Southern Punjab will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – October 16.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

BAL vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batsmen: Awais Zia, Shan Masood, Imam ul Haq (VC), Shoaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Hussain Talat (C)

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Umar Gul

BAL vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Awais Zia, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq, Bismillah Khan (wk), Haris Sohail (C), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Amad Butt, Umar Gul, Akif Javed.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Zain Abbas, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas.

BAL vs SOP SQUADS

Balochistan (BAL): Haris Sohail (C), Bismillah Khan (VC/wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Southern Punjab (SOP): Shan Masood (C), Hussain Talat (VC), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

