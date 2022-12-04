Dhaka: Bangladesh captain Litton Das took a stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the first ODI on Sunday, leaving the former India skipper in shock.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 11th over which Shakib Al Hasan was bowling. Shakib bowled full and wide of off stump forcing Virat to go for the drive. The right-hander went hard on the drive with one hand and got deceived in flight.

Litton, who was standing at cover, dived full length to his right with both hand and the ball got stuck in his right hand. Kohli made just 9 runs off 15 balls.