Dhaka: India batter Shikhar Dhawan gave a hilarious reply to a reporter’s question left everyone in splits during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday. India have lost to Bangladesh in the first ODI.

At the start of the press conference, Dhawan was bemused by a reporter’s question and upon clarification, the southpaw came up with a extremely funny reply that will leave you in laughter.

The reporter told Dhawan, “Of course you’d be looking to make a fresh start…” Dhawan didn’t hear the question and looked bemused. “You will be looking for a new start tomorrow,” the reporter repeated.

In response, Dhawan said, “Yeah, of course I can’t do an old start” followed by a big laugh leaving everyone in the room in splits. “Yes, it’s going to be a new start. We are looking forward to it. We are in a positive and good space,” added the India opener.