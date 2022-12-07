<strong>Dhaka:</strong> India batter Shikhar Dhawan gave a hilarious reply to a reporter's question left everyone in splits during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday. India have lost to Bangladesh in the first ODI. <p></p> <p></p>At the start of the press conference, Dhawan was bemused by a reporter's question and upon clarification, the southpaw came up with a extremely funny reply that will leave you in laughter. <p></p> <p></p><iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wgDesUAh-fY" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>The reporter told Dhawan, "Of course you'd be looking to make a fresh start..." Dhawan didn't hear the question and looked bemused. "You will be looking for a new start tomorrow," the reporter repeated. <p></p> <p></p>In response, Dhawan said, "Yeah, of course I can't do an old start" followed by a big laugh leaving everyone in the room in splits. "Yes, it's going to be a new start. We are looking forward to it. We are in a positive and good space," added the India opener.