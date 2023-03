BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Ireland Tour Of Bangladesh, At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between BAN vs IRE will take place at 01:00 PM IST

Start Time: 31 March, Friday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

BAN vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), George Dockrell, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair, Hasan Mahmud

BAN vs IRE Probable XI

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Ben White, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume and Gareth Delany.