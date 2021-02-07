Kyle Mayers played arguably the greatest-ever knock on Test debut to break a plethora of records on cricket-filled Sunday. Mayers smashed an unbeaten double century to lead West Indies to the fifth successful run-chase in the history of Test cricket. Courtesy Mayers’ knock, the visitors chased down a mammoth 395-run target in the fourth innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Chasing a stiff total, West Indies were in trouble at 59 for 3 at one stage but Mayers teamed up with Nkrumah Bonner to add 216 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the tourists back in the game.

The visitors started the final day on an overnight score of 110/3 with Mayers on 37 and Bonner on 15. The pair went on to add 216 runs for the fourth wicket, batting out the first and second sessions of the day. Here is the list of records that West Indies and Mayers broke during this historic chase.

1. The 28-year-old Mayers became the first player to score a double century on the fourth innings of a Test match on debut. He remained unbeaten on 210 and also scored the winning runs in the closing moments of Day 5.

2. Mayers is just the sixth player in the history of Test cricket to score a double hundred in the fourth innings. The other five are Tip Foster, Lawrence Rowe, Brendon Kuruppu, Mathew Sinclair, Jacques Rudolph.

3. Mayers also became the second cricketer to hit a double hundred in a successful fourth-innings run chase of a Test match after Gordon Greenidge.

4. Hailed as one of the greatest Test debuts in the history of cricket, Mayers hit seven sixes and 20 fours in his 210-run innings. He scored at a strike rate of 67.74.

5. West Indies created history at Chattogram on Sunday by recording the highest ever chase in Asia thanks to a double-century on debut by Mayers. The previous highest chase was by Sri Lanka when they chased 391 against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2017.

6. This is also the fifth highest chase in the history of Test cricket and second highest for West Indies.

7. Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner added 216 runs in the fourth innings. This is only the second time two debutants have added more than 200 runs in this history of Test cricket. The only pair to have added more runs were Khalid Ibadulla and Abdul Kadir when they knitted a 249-run stand versus Australia in Karachi in 1964.

8. 7 – Sixes hit by Mayers in his debut innings. Only Tim Southee has hit more sixes than Mayers on debut in Test cricket.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 430 & 223/8 declared (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Jomel Warrican 3/57) lost to West Indies 259 & 395/7 (Kyle Mayers 210 not out, Nkrumah Boner 86; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/113) by three wickets.