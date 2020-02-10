Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali was dealing with a personal loss as he lead his team's historic run to a maiden ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup triumph in South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>On January 22, Akbar's elder sister Khadija Khatun died while giving birth to twins. It was a day after Bangladesh had registered their second win of the group stage in Potchefstroom. <p></p> <p></p>The 18-year-old Akbar wasn't informed of the tragedy but came to know about it through one of his siblings. "Akbar was closest to his sister. She loved Akbar a lot," Akbar's father was quoted as saying by Bangladesh daily <em>Prothom Alo</em>. "We did not want to inform him at first. He then called after the Pakistan match and questioned his brother why he was not kept in the loop. I did not have the courage to talk to him. I don't know what to say." <p></p> <p></p>Akbar, though, kept his wits about him despite the nature of the loss. <p></p> <p></p>He then went on to lead them into their maiden final where they beat defending champions and four time winners India in a low-scoring encounter. His first won an important toss and opted to bowl first. <p></p> <p></p>His bowlers justified the call as they bowled out India for a low 177 on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>And then when Bangladesh collapsed in the chase despite a strong start, it was Akbar who partnered with opener Parvez Hossain Emon to keep them alive in the contest. <p></p> <p></p>Akbar remained unbeaten on 43 off 77 as Bangladesh chased down a revised target of 170 to win by three wickets. <p></p> <p></p>He was adjudged as the player-of-the-match.