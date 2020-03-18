Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in talks with Sanjay Bangar for the role of batting consultant in red-ball cricket.

Currently, Neil McKenzie is is doubling up as Bangladesh’s red-ball consultant despite being contracted for white-ball cricket only. BCB were hoping the South African would agree to an extension of his role to longer format of the game as well but McKenzie reportedly isn’t keen on looking after all three formats.

BCB are therefore in hunt for candidates to look after their Test team and have spoken with Bangar among others for the role.

“We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by cricbuzz. “We are also negotiating with few others as well (for the Test batting consultant post).”

Till they zero in on an ideal candidate, McKenzie will continue to look after the Test team as well.

“McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball),” Chowdhury said.

Bangar served Indian team between 2014 and 2019 under various capacities but most notably as their batting coach.

He was the only member of the Ravi Shastri-led coaching staff whose contract wasn’t renewed in 2019 after India’s successfull tour of the Caribbean. Vikram Rathoure succeeded him to the role.

Since then, he has been working as commentator.