Bangladesh Premier League: DD vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 20, At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
My Dream11 Team Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Prediction DD vs FBA: Best players list of Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal, Dominators Dream11 Team Player List, Barishal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Fortune Barishal & Sylhet Strikers will take place at 6:00 PM IST. Start Time: 6:30 PM IST Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram DD vs FBA My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Anamul Haque, Mohhamad Mithun
Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani
All-Rounders: Nasir Hossain, Chaturanga De Silva, Shakib Al Hasan
Bowlers: Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taskin AhmedDD vs FBA Probable XI Dhaka Dominators(DD): Soumya Sarkar, Ahmed Shehzad, Robin Das, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Jubair Hossain, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali. Fortune Barishal(FBA): Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazle Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
